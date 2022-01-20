Pictet & Cie Europe SA Trims Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.82.

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.26. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

