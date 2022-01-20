Pictet & Cie Europe SA Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $174.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.94.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,806,230. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

