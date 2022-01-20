Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $747,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

