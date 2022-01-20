PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PZC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

