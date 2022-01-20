PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Up 0.4%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.31 and last traded at $110.07. Approximately 66,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 91,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $113.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

