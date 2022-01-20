PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.99

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 63052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMU. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

