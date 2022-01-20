Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Raised by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,984,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,523. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.