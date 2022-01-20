Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,032 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDD. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of -804.38 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

