Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MAV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 78,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $12.98.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
