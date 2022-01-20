Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 715,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after buying an additional 595,399 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,624,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

