Piper Sandler Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

