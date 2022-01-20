Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NYSE FBK opened at $44.32 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

