Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

