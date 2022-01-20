Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Up 0.7%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €7.24 ($8.23) and last traded at €7.13 ($8.10). Approximately 15,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.08 ($8.05).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.22.

About Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

