PlayDapp Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.17 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $263.56 million and approximately $25.17 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002199 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

