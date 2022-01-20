PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,011 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of News by 69.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 160.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 34.4% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.45.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

