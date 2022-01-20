PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,840 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.10 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

