PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,688 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 674.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,268,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,878,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,238.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 128,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

