PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $349.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $280.81 and a 1 year high of $374.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.53.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.