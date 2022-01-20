PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Open Text by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

