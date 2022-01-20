PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 704 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 254,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

