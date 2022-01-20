PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

