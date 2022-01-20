PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Masonite International by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $98.17 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.38.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

