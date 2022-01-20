Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Down 7.4%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.73. 12,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,025,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Equities analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $285,866.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,431 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

