Power Index Pool Token Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00005636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $473,821.86 and $13,626.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00058215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.54 or 0.07442560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,003.12 or 0.99858288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

