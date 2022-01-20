PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-$1.20 EPS.
PPG traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.
