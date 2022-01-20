PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-$1.20 EPS.

PPG traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

