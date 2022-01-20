Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.19. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,014. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

