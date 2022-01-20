Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

