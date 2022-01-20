Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,418.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3,421.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

