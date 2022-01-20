Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at $8,130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after acquiring an additional 793,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 463,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,566 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

