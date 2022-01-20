Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.54.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.82.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

