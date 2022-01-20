Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $19,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $100.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

