Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

