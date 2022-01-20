Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77,437 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 2,248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Xerox by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRX opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

