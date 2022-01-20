Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,168 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 593,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BGS opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $47.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

