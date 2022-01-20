Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.75

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRCT shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procept BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.87.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.