Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.72. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $389.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

