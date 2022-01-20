Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.93. The company had a trading volume of 235,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,140. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

