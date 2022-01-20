Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.86. 167,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,140. The company has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

