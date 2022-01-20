Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce sales of $6.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.64 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $24.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.57 million to $25.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.35 million to $33.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFIE. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of PFIE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 67,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,553. The company has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.31. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

