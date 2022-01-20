Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $120.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.