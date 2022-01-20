Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Progyny worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 129.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 33.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 851.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 214,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $270,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $3,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,796,857. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

