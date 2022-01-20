Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $153.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

