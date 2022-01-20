ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 673,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PRQR traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $277.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 131,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.