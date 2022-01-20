ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $37.15

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $36.25. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 302,222 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $4,973,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.