ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $37.15

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $36.25. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 302,222 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $4,973,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

