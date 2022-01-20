ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Trading Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.92 and last traded at $67.46. 11,867,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 12,782,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,328,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 599,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,944,000 after purchasing an additional 599,187 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,164,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000.

