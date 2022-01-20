Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

