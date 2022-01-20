Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

