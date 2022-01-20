PSI Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 964 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $230.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

