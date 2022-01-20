PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,055 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,055 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 78,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.60, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

